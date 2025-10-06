Indian Shuttlers Clinch Both Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles Titles at Al Ain Masters 2025

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 11:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In Badminton, Indian shuttlers have won both Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles titles at Al Ain Masters 2025 at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. In Men’s Doubles, the Indian duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Arjun Madathil Ramachandran defeated Indonesia’s Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin in the finals in straight sets 21-17, 21-18.

Earlier, rising Indian shuttler Shriyanshi Valishetty won the Women’s Singles Trophy. In an All-Indian final, Shriyanshi defeated her compatriot Tasnim 15,21, 22-20, 22-20.