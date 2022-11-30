Indian Presidency of G20 is a great opportunity for the countries not represented in the forum: Kishore Reddy

WEB DESK

President of Sri Lanka India society Mr. Kishore Reddy has said that the Indian Presidency of G20 is a great opportunity for the countries not represented in the forum. Speaking exclusively to our Special Correspondent, Mr. Reddy was confident that India will safeguard the interests of countries like Sri Lanka also at the forum.

Mr. Reddy said that the perception of India will widen because of the meetings at several locations that are lined up in the coming year. He added that Indian expertise in the IT sector will give a major boost to India’s image globally.