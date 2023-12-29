Indian Navy unveils new design of Admirals’ Epaulettes

New design, the Golden Navy button reiterates the resolve to do away with the slavery mindset.

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Indian Navy today unveiled the new design of Admirals’ Epaulettes. According to the Indian Navy, the new design is in line with the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day observed at Sindhudurg earlier this month.

The Indian Navy said that the Octagon in the new design, drawn from the Naval Ensign and inspired from Rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a true reflection of the rich maritime heritage. The Indian Navy said that the adoption of the new design reaffirms its commitment to the two pillars of Prime Minister Modi’s Panch Pran- Pride on the country’s heritage and removal of the mentality of slavery. It further added, the Indian Navy embraces Indianness in letter and spirit.

In the new design, the Golden Navy button reiterates the resolve to do away with the slavery mindset. The Octagon represents the eight cardinal directions that indicate an all-round long-term vision. The Sword emphasizes the essence of the Navy to be the cutting edge of National power. The Telescope symbolizes a long-term vision, foresight, and a weather eye in an ever-changing world.