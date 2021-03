WEB DESK

India is to participate in France-led naval drill La Perouse for the first time in the Bay of Bengal next month. Australia, Japan and the US will also participate in La Perouse, but India’s first-ever participation is seen as a significant step. The exercise is scheduled between April 5 and 7. After La Perouse, another important naval exercise, the India-French Varuna exercise, will also take place. This time, it will also include the United Arab Emirates.