Indian Navy provides technical assistance to stranded merchant vessel in Gulf of Oman

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian Navy Ship (INS) Talwar, deployed in the Gulf of Oman, provided technical assistance to a stranded merchant vessel carrying seven Indian crew members. According to an official statement, INS Talwar yesterday received a broadcast call from a stranded merchant cargo ship MV Nayan, requesting technical assistance.

The cargo ship, on transit from Oman to Iraq, was drifting at sea since March 9, owing to the failure of its propulsion, power generation machinery and navigational equipment.

An Indian Navy spokesperson said, based on a preliminary aerial assessment about the distress of MV Nayan, the Indian Naval Ship dispatched its technical team by boat to offer assistance to the vessel that had seven Indians as crew. The naval teams worked onboard MV Nayan to operationalise its equipment , thereby making the vessel seaworthy again.