Indian Navy celebrate NAVY DAY 2022

PM greets navy personnel on Navy Day

Staff Reporter

Navy Day is being celebrated today. The day is celebrated to honour Indian Navy’s role during the war with Pakistan in 1971 when Indian warships attacked Karachi port and successfully thwarted Pakistani operations in the western coast.

During Operation Trident, Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel. The Day is also celebrated to highlight the achievements and role the Navy plays in securing the country’s marine borders.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar has said that the aim of the Indian Navy is to have Made in India, Made by India and Made for India security solutions so that it can strengthen the move towards Atmanirbharta. Admiral Hari Kumar said, as far as the optimization of budget is concerned, the Indian Navy is driving self reliance and development of indigenous technology and it has adequate funding for all capital projects.

Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Indian Navy and sent his greetings to the navy personnel and their families on the occasion of Navy Day.

The Prime Minister said that the Indian Navy has steadfastly protected the nation and distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times. He expressed his pride over the country’s rich maritime history.

Wishing the navy personnel and their families on the occasion, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his respect towards the force for its valour, dedication and commitment in protecting country’s maritime borders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the Indian Navy for its valour, courage, commitment and professionalism. The Minister said that the Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security.

