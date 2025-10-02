Indian Missions Worldwide Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 156th Birth Anniversary

Last Updated on October 2, 2025 7:45 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Indian missions across the globe paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary today, celebrating his universal message of peace and non-violence. Gandhi Jayanti not only honours his philosophy of peace and ethical living but also serves as the International Day of Non-Violence, observed worldwide to spread his message.

In New Zealand, the Indian High Commission celebrated Gandhi Jayanti. Guests spoke about the impact of his life and teachings and their relevance in today’s world. High Commissioner of India to New Zealand Neeta Bhushan welcomed guests, including prominent New Zealand public figures of Indian origin and Indian community leaders.

Additionally, in Japan, R. Madhu Sudan, Charge d’Affaires, along with Team India, Edogawa City officials, Indian diaspora, teachers and students paid floral tributes at the Gandhi Statue in Edogawa. Meanwhile, celebrating the occasion, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava felicitated the embassy’s sanitation workers, appreciating their dedication and contribution to the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ initiative.

The University of Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby also celebrated Gandhi Jayanti. Indian High Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, University’s Vice Chancellor Ian Findlay and the faculty of UPNG paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Furthermore, in Australia, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, S. Janakiraman, Consul General of India in Sydney, paid floral tributes to Gandhi at his statue in Jubilee Park, Parramatta, Sydney.