Typhoon Bualoi Leaves 34 Dead, 20 Missing in Vietnam; 140 Injured

Oct 2, 2025

34 people died, 20 were missing, and 140 were injured due to the impact of typhoon Bualoi and subsequent floods and landslides in Vietnam. Economic loss of about 356 million dollars is estimated. News Agencies report that the typhoon caused severe damage to infrastructure, downing more than 8,200 electricity poles and leaving nearly 2.7 million households without power, while over 3,000 roads were blocked by flooding and landslides. Local authorities are reviewing and compiling damage reports while carrying out efforts to restore power and telecommunications and support affected residents.

Bualoi is the second major storm to threaten Asia in a week. Typhoon Ragasa, one of the strongest to hit in years, left at least 28 deaths in the northern Philippines and Taiwan before making landfall in China and dissipating over Vietnam.

