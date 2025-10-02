The Indian Awaaz

Philippines: Death toll due to earthquake rises to 72

Oct 2, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu province in the central Philippines has risen to 72. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that at least 294 people were injured in the quake that hit Cebu province on Tuesday. The NDRRMC reported that 30 of the fatalities were recorded in Bogo City, the hardest-hit area, 22 in San Remigio town, 12 in Medellin town, five in Tabogon town, and one each in the municipalities of Sogod, Tabuelan, and Borbon. The NDRRMC reported that 47,221 families, or 170,959 individuals, were affected, prompting the provincial government to declare the entire province a state of calamity. It said 87 infrastructures were damaged, along with 597 houses.

