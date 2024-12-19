Indian EV market projected to touch $117 billion by 2032

Tata Motors has been leading the EV charge in India

By—Anuradha Anupkumar

In FY24, India’s passenger vehicle wholesales zoomed past the 40 lakh mark, making it the world’s third-largest car market in terms of volume after the US and China, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Passenger EVs accounted for ~2% of new car sales, a sharp rise from 0.2% in FY21. Sales increased 70% in FY24 alone — crossing 1 lakh units — aided by the push towards sustainable development. The Indian EV market was valued at $8.03 billion in 2023 and is projected to touch $117 billion by 2032, as per a report by Fortune Business Insights, showing that EVs really are the future.

Backed by a strong portfolio, Tata Motors has been leading the EV charge in India, with the highest market share (73.1%) in the segment. In FY24, its revenue from its EV business was Rs 9,300 crore — 18% of its overall passenger vehicle (PV) revenue — with a ~48% y-o-y increase. The company is leveraging One Tata synergies — including collaborating with Tata Power, Tata AutoComp Systems (Tata AutoComp) and Agratas — to build a holistic e-mobility ecosystem to address barriers and boost EV adoption in India. The results are evident: today, Tata Motors is the No 1 EV player in India. Over 30% of its EV customers do not have an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at home and 74% use their EV as the primary vehicle in a multi-car household.

Tata Motors is targeting an 18-20% market share by 2030 with 30%+ penetration of EVs in its portfolio. While there is a growing consideration among Indians for EVs, as well as several government incentives, the company acknowledges that there are still some barriers to widespread adoption that need to be addressed. These barriers include availability of charging infrastructure, comparatively higher acquisition cost and extended range. The company is working to address these by leveraging group synergies. It also plans to invest Rs 18,000 crore in its EV division over the next six years and to launch 10 new EV models by FY26.

Tata Motors’ strong EV portfolio

Widening of charging infrastructure plays a key role in increasing EV adoption. India’s public EV charging infrastructure expanded from 1,800 stations in February 2022 to 12,000+ public chargers in March 2024. According to the Confederation of Indian Industry, India could require ~13 lakh stations by 2030 to meet the growing demand for EVs. Tata Motors has also fostered open collaboration with major stakeholders, like charge point operators (CPOs) and oil marketing companies (OMCs), to expedite this development. “Tata Motors has signed MoUs with six CPOs and three OMCs to set up 22,000+ charging stations in the country in the next 12 to 18 months,” says Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM). “These stations will be set up at strategic locations basis telematics data from our vehicles, which helps us identify frequently used highways and common rest stops to help operators set up charging stations at optimal locations.” Thanks to a partnership with Tata Power, Tata Motors’ EV customers will also be able to enjoy six months of free charging at the former’s charging stations.

Tata Motors has also launched the TATA.ev Charge Point Aggregator, which creates a map of 9,000+ charging points, showing live status availability on the iRA.ev connected car app to help customers plan long-distance drives. Customers no longer need to install multiple applications from different operators to locate a charger.

Tata Power is another key player in this area. It has one of the largest charging networks in the country, having installed 1 lakh+ home EV chargers, 1,100+ EV bus charging points, and operates a network of 5,600+ public and captive RFID-enabled charging points at malls, hotels, offices, hospitals, residential societies and highways across 550+ cities and towns. In 2023, it launched its EZ Charge RFID card, which eliminates the use of an app and simplifies charging and payment at its stations. Tata Power has also been promoting low-cost e-mobility through its various platforms, emphasising the significantly lower cost of EV charging compared to fuelling up ICE PVs. Going ahead, it aims to install 7.5+ lakh home chargers and 10,000+ charging points and reach 4 crore customers in the next five years. It is also working on smart charging infrastructure for load forecasting, to make charging more efficient and reliable.

For its part, Tata Motors is also creating a synergy between EVs and rooftop solar (RTS) systems. In August this year, TPEM and Tata Power Renewable Energy partnered to cross promote RTS and EVs to customers. The latter will help install RTS systems for TPEM’s EV customers, significantly reducing the cost of electricity and dependence on power grids, while also accelerating payback for RTS owners who purchase an EV. “By combining forces, we intend to democratise zero-emissions mobility,” says Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, TPEM and TMPV. The goal is to increase the number of TATA.ev users with RTS from 30% to 50% by FY30.

Bringing price parity

The acquisition cost plays an important factor in a price-sensitive market like India, and Tata Motors is aiming for EV price parity with ICE vehicles, starting with the recently launched Curvv.ev. Advances in battery and power system technologies, along with increased production volumes and localisation, are helping companies like Tata AutoComp and Agratas provide a competitive advantage in this space.

“Low-cost e-mobility is key to transitioning to zero-emission vehicles,” says Arvind Goel, Chairman of Tata AutoComp, the second largest EV component supplier in the country. “We are investing in new technologies and looking to quickly move to 100% localisation to further reduce costs. Localised design aids in narrowing the scope of the product to the intended scenario only. This would enable eliminating vestigial elements in products that add to cost, selection of low cost and alternate materials and processes by design and mitigated supply chain / manufacturing footprint, thereby reducing the cost of e-mobility components even further.”

Ahead of the Curvv

With the launch of Curvv.ev — India’s first EV SUV coupé — this year, Tata Motors is set to disrupt the mid-SUV segment. The car offers the tough capability of an SUV combined with strong performance and an elegant, sporty style — plus zero tailpipe emissions. It reflects Tata Motors’ strategy to eliminate three big barriers to EV adoption.

Range: It offers two battery pack options at 45kWh and 55kWh, suitable for driving as far as 502km and 585km, respectively, on a full charge (with a real-world range of 400km+ for the 55kWh). This approach is designed to provide anxiety-free intercity travel.

Price parity: Curvv.ev’s on-the-road price is equivalent to that of the automatic variant of the market-leading mid-size ICE SUV.

Quicker charging: With its 1.2C charging rate, Curvv.ev can go from 10% to 80% in 40min and can add 130km in range in just 15min. Fast charging also enables acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in just 8.6sec.

Agratas, the group’s new global battery business, is poised to play a pivotal role in the Tata EV ecosystem. “By designing and developing battery cells optimised for range, performance and price, Agratas will help customers overcome multiple barriers to EV adoption, such as range anxiety and cost,” says Tom Flack, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Agratas. “Given that batteries constitute up to 50% of an EVs value, Agratas is engaging in strategic partnerships, both within and outside of the group, to establish a strong presence in India and the UK, reducing supply chain complexity and costs, as well as ensuring the quality and safety of its products. This approach makes EVs more affordable, while also mitigating risks associated with extended supply chain disruptions. The resulting cost savings will enhance our customers’ ability to offer competitively priced EVs to the market.”

With multi-billion-dollar investments in battery gigafactories in India and the UK as well as global R&D innovation hubs, Agratas is poised to deliver high-performing, cost-effective and sustainable battery solutions for the growing EV market.

Improving range

Developments in alternative battery chemistries and design concepts for cost mitigation and boost in operational efficiency are improving the range of EVs, addressing another key barrier. Tata Motors is leveraging its Acti.ev platform to address concerns on range, using the insights gleaned from its 4 billion+ kilometres of EV driving data. Acti.ev, its first pure EV architecture, debuted this year on the Punch.ev. EVs using its optimised battery pack design offer a range of 300-600km. Take, for example, the Curvv.ev’s breakthrough range of 585km — as certified by the Automative Research Association of India — which means a real-life usable range of ~400km, as per Tata Motors’ C75 methodology. So people can go on long, intercity trips on a single charge.

“This is courtesy prismatic cells, instead of cylindrical cells, in the battery pack, which can be packed back-to-back, leading to a benefit of about 8%, allowing us to increase the battery capacity of the Curvv.ev to a portfolio-leading size of 55kWh,” says Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service, TPEM.

Elevating the customer experience

To offer EV customers a differentiated experience, Tata Motors will expand its EV-only TATA.ev showrooms — the first ones were launched in 2023 — to 50 cities over the next two years. These showrooms are a physical manifestation of the new TATA.ev brand identity and are designed to be community centres for those looking to embrace a sustainable lifestyle. Recently, the company also launched the TATA.ev Originals accessory range — made from recycled and eco-friendly materials — specifically crafted for the Curvv.ev. They enhance the driving experience and are an opportunity for customer engagement.

Lower competitive industry technology and favourable government policies write a promising growth story for India’s EV market. Amidst this landscape, automakers are seizing the opportunity to drive change, with Tata Motors emerging as a key player. With its bold investments and holistic strategies, the company is accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility across the country.