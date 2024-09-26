THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Indian Embassy in Beirut urges nationals to avoid travelling to Lebanon

Sep 26, 2024

AMN

The Indian Embassy in Beirut advised against travelling to Lebanon and urged Indian nationals to leave due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Embassy has warned against travelling to the West Asian country till further notice, and Indians already in Lebanon are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut.

Recent Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon killed 558 people, including 50 children, and injured 1,835. Hezbollah retaliated with rocket attacks on Israel.

