THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian Coast Guard Hosts 26th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan meeting in Delhi

Nov 5, 2024

AMN

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) convened the 26th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan meeting today in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Director General of the ICG Paramesh Sivamani. The meeting focused on reviewing the country’s preparedness to respond effectively to oil spill contingencies in Indian waters.

During the address, Mr Sivamani reaffirmed the ICG’s commitment to address regional threats, including marine oil and chemical spills. He also highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation among different stakeholders to strengthen partnerships, improve coordination, and adopt best practices in emerging technologies. 80 delegates from various ministries, central and state governments, ports, and oil handling agencies have participated in the meeting.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

GST records second highest collection at 1.87 lakh crore rupees in October

Nov 2, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

4 out of 5 major Asian indices edge lower

Nov 1, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Domestic institutional investors invest more than ₹1 lakh cr in Indian equities in October

Nov 1, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhath festival celebration begins with ritual of ‘Nahay-Khay’

November 5, 2024
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Three New Criminal Laws Address Challenges of Contemporary Society: LS Speaker Om Birla

November 5, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Justice delivery system must strengthen nation’s march towards just & fair society: President Murmu

November 5, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian Coast Guard Hosts 26th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan meeting in Delhi

November 5, 2024