Indian Coast Guard Hosts 26th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan meeting in Delhi

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) convened the 26th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan meeting today in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Director General of the ICG Paramesh Sivamani. The meeting focused on reviewing the country’s preparedness to respond effectively to oil spill contingencies in Indian waters.

During the address, Mr Sivamani reaffirmed the ICG’s commitment to address regional threats, including marine oil and chemical spills. He also highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation among different stakeholders to strengthen partnerships, improve coordination, and adopt best practices in emerging technologies. 80 delegates from various ministries, central and state governments, ports, and oil handling agencies have participated in the meeting.