Indian Army to host UN Troop Contributing Countries’ Chiefs’ Conclave in New Delhi

Oct 12, 2025

The Indian Army is set to host the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs’ Conclave in New Delhi from October 14 to 16. The event will bring together senior military leadership from 32 nations that play a key role in UN peacekeeping operations worldwide.

Delegations from countries contributing troops to UN missions are expected to arrive in New Delhi on October 13. The UNTCC serves as a critical forum to discuss operational challenges, evolving threats, interoperability, inclusivity in decision-making, and the role of technology and training in strengthening UN peacekeeping efforts.

As one of the largest contributors to UN missions, India is convening this high-level forum to deliberate on operational challenges, share best practices, and build a shared understanding of future peacekeeping strategies. The conclave reflects the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the idea that “the world is one family.”

The programme will feature addresses by Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, and Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations. Plenary sessions will include presentations by Chiefs and Heads of Delegations, while defence exhibitions, bilateral meetings, and cultural exchanges will also be part of the conclave.

Participating countries include Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Poland, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Senegal, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Uruguay, and Vietnam.

The conclave underscores India’s steadfast commitment to global peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

