The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Indian Army celebrates 199th Gunners Day

Sep 29, 2025

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 12:37 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Indian Army is celebrating 199th Gunners Day on September 28. The date 28th September has a special significance in the annals of the history of the Regiment of Artillery as 5 (Bombay) Mountain Battery was raised on this day in 1827.

As it has been in uninterrupted service since raising, its Raising Day is celebrated as Gunners Day every year.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and All Ranks of Indian Army have conveyed greetings and best wishes to All Ranks, Veterans and Families of the Regiment of Artillery on the Gunners’ Day.

On the occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony was solemnised at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, where Director General Artillery and Senior Colonel Commandant Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar along with serving personnels and veterans paid homage to the Bravehearts on behalf of All Ranks of the Regiment of Artillery.

Speaking to Akashvani, Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar said that the regiment is in the path of modernisation with the mantra of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Related Post

DEFENCE INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India’s Naval Chief Meets Sri Lankan PM, Discusses Defence Cooperation

Sep 24, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ DEFENCE

India’s first overseas defence manufacturing facility inaugurated in Berrechid, Morocco

Sep 24, 2025
DEFENCE

CDS General Chauhan inaugurates first-ever Tri Services Academia Technology Symposium

Sep 22, 2025

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Jamaat-e-Islami condemn arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan

29 September 2025 12:46 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Curfew Continues in Leh for Fifth Day Amid Ongoing Violence

29 September 2025 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Indian Army celebrates 199th Gunners Day

29 September 2025 12:37 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS TOP AWAAZ

India win Asia Cup beating Pakistan by 5 wkts

29 September 2025 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments