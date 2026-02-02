The Indian Awaaz

Indian Air Force Showcases Aerial Prowess at Singapore Airshow

Feb 2, 2026

The Indian Air Force, IAF is showcasing its aerial capability at the Singapore Airshow this year. The Ministry of Defence has informed that the IAF is participating with the Sarang Helicopter Display Team and is flying the indigenously developed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv at the event.

The airshow, being held at the Changi Exhibition Centre from the 3rd to the 8th of this month, is Asia’s leading biennial aerospace and defence exhibition. Sarang’s precision flying and close-formation manoeuvres highlight the versatility and reliability of the ALH Dhruv. The event features flying displays by four teams and a static display of 37 aircraft.

