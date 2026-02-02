Nepal Government asks Citizens to Avoid Travel to Iran Amidst Unrest

Last Updated on February 2, 2026 11:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid unfolding developments in Iran with nationwide upheaval and financial instability, the Government of Nepal has strongly advised all Nepali citizens to defer any plans to travel to the country until the situation returns to normal. Likewise, Nepali nationals currently residing or working in Iran are advised to leave the country at the earliest possible opportunity through any available means. Nepali citizens in Iran are also requested to make their travel documents including passport and identity cards ready for ease of emergency exit from the country.