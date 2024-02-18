India’s Water Transport Workers refuses to load, unload Israel-bound weapons on any ships

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Water Transport Workers Federation of India – representing 3,500 workers at 11 major Indian ports has refused to load or unload weapons to Israel on any ships it may be asked to do so, carrying armaments and bound for Israel, reports The Wire.

The press release issued by the Union, dated February 14, says they have “decided to refuse to load or unload weaponized cargoes from Israel or any other country which could handle military equipments and its allied cargo for war in Palestine.”

“The Water Transport Workers Federation of India has decided to refuse to load or unload weaponized cargoes from Israel or any other country which could handle military equipment and its allied cargo for war in Palestine,” The Wire quoted WTWFI press release – dated 14 February – as saying.

“Port workers, part of labour unions would always stand against the war and killing innocent people like women and children. The recent attack of Israel on Gaza plunging thousands of Palestinians into immense suffering and loss. Women and children have been blown to pieces in the war. Parents were unable to recognise their children killed in bombings which were exploding everywhere,” the union said.

The press release further says, “as responsible trade unions, we declare our solidarity with those who campaign for peace. We call upon the workers of the world and peace-loving people to stand with the demand of free Palestine.”