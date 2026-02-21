India-US trade deal remains unchanged after US Supreme Court tariff ruling: Trump

Last Updated on February 21, 2026 7:49 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision on tariffs, US President Donald Trump said there is no change in the trade deal with India and emphasised that the India deal is on. He said that his relationship with India is fantastic and they are doing trade with India.

President Trump said this at a news conference last night in the White House hours after the US Supreme Court verdict striking down his sweeping tariffs. Earlier this month, Trump issued an Executive Order removing the 25 per cent punitive tariffs imposed on India.

Under the trade deal, Washington will charge a reduced tariff on New Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.