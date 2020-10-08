India undertook structural reforms amidst pandemic, PM Modi tells investors in Canada

AMN / NEW DELHI

Highlighting the key markers of huge surge in FDI in the country during 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said the country has decriminalized many provisions in the Companies Act.

Prime Minister hailed the trinity reforms in the field of labour, education and agriculture and asserted that India undertook structural reforms amidst the global pandemic to usher in revolutionary changes in the country.

Addressing the Invest India Conference in Canada through video conferencing today, Prime Minister said the reforms introduced by the government has resulted in substantial improvement in country’s ranking in terms of ease of doing business.

He also underlined that reforms brought in by relaxation in FDI norms, easing the tax regime and significant changes for a robust bond market.

Mr. Modi said that the country emerged as a Pharmacy center of the world during the pandemic and extended assistance to over 150 countries around the world by ensuring supplies of life saving drugs.

Prime Minister said that the new India has opportunity for everyone.

Underlining the change in mindset and perception of every one regarding the country, he said, India has all the necessary vitals which make it a lucrative investment destination.

Mr. Modi said, the vibrant democracy, stability of government, transparency in business and availability of large market in the country ensures predictable return for all the Investors.

He enumerated how the government has taken care of citizens in the country amid the pandemic by readily making food available to nearly 800 million people.

He said, around 400 million people were benefited by direct cash transfers in the recent times which established that robust structural changes have been made for complete overhauling of the systems.

Underlining India’s resilience, Prime Minister said that the country has emerged as a land of solutions at a time when the whole world has been reeling under the effects of the pandemic.