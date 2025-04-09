India, UK Reaffirm Commitment to Boost Ties in Financial Services & Digital Economy

AMN / WEB DESK

India and the UK have reaffirmed their commitment to continue collaboration in the financial services sector, FinTech and the digital economy. India and the UK held the 13th Economic and Financial Dialogue in London. The Indian delegation, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, held high-level discussions with the UK delegation led by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves.

On enhancing economic growth, both sides stressed furthering the bilateral relations between the two nations, including continuing negotiations at pace towards a mutually beneficial free trade agreement and bilateral investment treaty. Both sides also agreed that a strong and robust UK-India relationship enhances the resilience of both economies, including through trade, supply chain resilience and collaboration on global challenges.