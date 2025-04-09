India, Russia Approve Six Strategic Projects to Boost Investment Ties

India and Russia have agreed on six new strategic projects to boost bilateral investment cooperation. The decision was taken during the eighth session of the India-Russia Working Group on Priority Investment Projects held in New Delhi today. The session aimed at strengthening economic ties between India and Russia by identifying and advancing collaborative projects in sectors of mutual interest. The India- Russia Investment Forum witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 80 Indian and Russian businesses, including entrepreneurs, financial institutions, cargo companies, business chambers, researchers, and officials.

