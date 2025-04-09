Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, Russia Approve Six Strategic Projects to Boost Investment Ties

Apr 9, 2025
India, Russia Approve Six Strategic Projects to Boost Investment Ties

India and Russia have agreed on six new strategic projects to boost bilateral investment cooperation. The decision was taken during the eighth session of the India-Russia Working Group on Priority Investment Projects held in New Delhi today. The session aimed at strengthening economic ties between India and Russia by identifying and advancing collaborative projects in sectors of mutual interest. The India- Russia Investment Forum witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 80 Indian and Russian businesses, including entrepreneurs, financial institutions, cargo companies, business chambers, researchers, and officials.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Donald Trump pauses new tariffs for 90 days except for China

Apr 9, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, UK Reaffirm Commitment to Boost Ties in Financial Services & Digital Economy

Apr 9, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Monetary Policy Statement, 2025-26 Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee April 7 to 9, 2025

Apr 9, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Donald Trump pauses new tariffs for 90 days except for China

9 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Rahul Gandhi Unveils Party Reforms at AICC Session, Focus on District Leadership

9 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

President Murmu Discusses Bilateral & Global Issues her Slovak Counterpart in Bratislava

9 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

India to Procure 26 Rafale Marine Jets for Navy

9 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!