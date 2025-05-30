Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India to remain fastest-growing major economy in 2025-26: RBI

May 30, 2025
AMN

Reserve Bank has said that the Indian economy will retain its position as the fastest-growing major economy during 2025-26. In its annual report, the RBI said, a pickup in private consumption, healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, easing financial conditions and the government’s continued thrust on capital expenditure will help the Indian economy maintain its growth.

The report said that the manufacturing sector is expected to gain further traction in 2025-26, supported by improvement in domestic demand, higher capacity utilisation, healthy balance sheets of corporates and banks, and consumer and business optimism. The government’s focus on widening the manufacturing base and the policy support through the ongoing PLI scheme and National Manufacturing Mission announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 is expected to further strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative, RBI said.

