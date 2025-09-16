The Indian Awaaz

India to Make Presence at Busan International Film Festival 2025 with Ministerial Delegation

Sep 16, 2025

India to Make Landmark Presence at Busan International Film Festival 2025 with First Ministerial Delegation

India is set to make a significant mark at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) 2025 and the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in South Korea. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr L. Murugan, will lead the first-ever Ministerial Delegation from India to BIFF. It underscores the nation’s commitment to strengthening cultural diplomacy, expanding creative collaborations internationally, and positioning India as a global hub of the Creative Economy. The 30th Busan International Film Festival will begin tomorrow and it will continue till 26th September. 

Ahead of the visit, Dr Murugan said that India is proud to participate in BIFF 2025, a festival that brings together the best of Asian and global cinema. He said, India’s presence reflects its resolve to expand co-productions, create new opportunities in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comic) and strengthen cultural bonds with South Korea. He said, through WAVES Bazaar and Bharat Parv, India will showcase not only its creative economy but also the timeless heritage and talent of India.

The Busan International Film Festival is one of Asia’s most prestigious film festivals, recognised by FIAPF alongside the International Film Festival of India and the Cannes Film Festival. 

