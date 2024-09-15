Staff Reporter

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has signed Memorandum of Agreements with Industry and Academic Partners to Advance First-in-Human Phase-one Clinical Trials. The agreement marks a pivotal step towards establishing India’s self-sufficiency in clinical development and advancing indigenous pharmaceutical agents. The partnership also marks a ground-breaking entry into First-in-Human Clinical Trials for four promising molecules.

Commending the strategic collaboration, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda, said that it is a key milestone in the pursuit of affordable and accessible cutting-edge treatments for all citizens. He noted that this initiative will help India to emerge as a global leader in healthcare innovation.

Department of Health Research Secretary and Director General of ICMR, Dr. Rajiv Bahl said that this collaboration reflects the department’s commitment to advancing clinical research in India through strategic public-private partnerships. He added that establishing Phase-one clinical trial infrastructure is a key component in fostering the development of indigenous molecules and cutting-edge treatments. He added that the department’s vision is to expand this network further, ensuring that India continues to lead in the development of innovative and affordable healthcare solutions.

The signing of these agreements reinforces the strong partnerships ICMR has cultivated with key industry players. It underscores the institute’s dedication to building a robust clinical trial ecosystem in India. The MoA will also foster the capacity to develop new drugs from early-phase trials through to marketing, thereby reducing dependency on international resources, and ultimately driving the mission of affordable, high-quality healthcare for all.