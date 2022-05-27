India to become hub of drone technology: PM Modi .

PM inaugurates Bharat Drone Mahotsav-2022 in New Delhi

Sataff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India was marching ahead with great speed on becoming the drone technology hub of the world. Inaugurating the India’s biggest Drone Festival – Bharat Drone Mahotsav-2022 in New Delhi, Mr Modi said, India has the potential of becoming a global drone hub. He said, the quantum jump in the drone industry shows the possibilities of emerging opportunities for employment in India. Mr Modi said, the enthusiasm that is being seen in the country regarding drone technology is amazing.

The Prime Minister said, government has focused on ease of living and ease of doing business by following the path of minimum government and maximum governance. He said, today, technology has played an important role in strengthening last mile delivery and reaching beneficiaries across the nation. He said, under the Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the government used technology as a bridge to bring welfare to the common citizens.

Mr Modi said, drones are a smart tool, which is soon going to become a part of every citizen’s life. From agriculture, to defence, tourism and healthcare – the drones will help in improving quality and content across sectors in the country. He said, drones are going to play a vital role in making the lives of the farmers better and SVAMITVA Yojana is a great example of this. He also said, for the first time, digital mapping of every property in the villages of the country is being done under this scheme. It has reduced human intervention and increased transparency and 65 thousand property cards have been issued so far.

The Prime Minister said, drones will play an important role in helping farmers optimise farming practices and help in increasing their incomes. He said, Agriculture is being revolutionised due to technology. Be it Soil Health Cards, e-NAM or drones, they are emerging as a game changer in the Agriculture sector. He said, Agriculture sector is now transforming with the help of technology and Drones will be important in improving last mile healthcare delivery.

On the occasion, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, that the drone industry is estimated to reach 15 thousand crore rupees turnover by the year 2026. He said, today, there are 270 drones start-ups in India.

During the Mahotsav, the Prime Minister interacted with five Kisan drone operators and operated drone. He also witnessed open-air drone demonstrations and interacted with start-ups at the drone exhibition. Several Union Ministers including Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Agriculture Minister Narendra singh Tomar and other dignitaries were present during the Mahotsav.

Bharat Drone Mahotsav likely to prove to be a game changer in making India a drone hub of the world by 2030. At the Mahotsav, over 1,600 delegates are participating and more than 70 exhibitors displaying drones. Several industry leaders, government officials, foreign diplomats, representatives from Public Sector Units, private companies and drone start-ups are participating in the Mahotsav.

They will deliberate upon India’s Civil Aviation sector. The government has been working to establish a globally-leading drone ecosystem in India which will create the physical and digital infrastructure to support safe, efficient and secure operation of drones in the Indian airspace. Drones offer tremendous benefits to almost all sectors of the economy. These include – agriculture, mining, infrastructure, surveillance, emergency response, transportation, geo-mapping, defence and law enforcement.