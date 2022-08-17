FreeCurrencyRates.com

India-Thailand discuss Political, economic, defence issues

AMN WEB DESK

The 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting concluded in Bangkok today . The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Don Pramudwinai, and India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar.

After the meeting, Dr S Jaishankar tweeted that, productive conversations were held to further strengthen our all encompassing bilateral relationship. Both sides also discussed advancing contacts in political, economic, security as well as defence, connectivity and health domains.

Dr. Jaishankar also said as Myanmar’s neighbors, India and Thailand exchanged views on the situation. He said both sides also discussed cooperation within the ASEAN and BIMSTEC. Dr Jaishankar said that India and Thailand also shared their perspectives on the Indo-Pacific.

The Indian External Affairs Minister tweeted that agreements signed on cooperation in Health and Broadcasting will take the ties forward between two countries.

Dr. S Jaishankar arrived in Thailand yesterday to attend India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting . Both the countries are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations. He began his Thailand visit by meeting the Indian community.

Addressing the Indian community in Bangkok, Dr. Jaishankar said that India’s relationship with the ASEAN has emerged as a key cornerstone of India’s foreign policy.

