India-Sweden partnership a model for mutual growth: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the India-Sweden partnership is a model of how two diverse economies can create mutual benefit through shared vision and cooperation. He was addressing the Confederation of Swedish Enterprises and interacting with leading Swedish and Indian business leaders during the India-Sweden High-Level Trade and Investment Policy Forum in Sweden yesterday.

In a social media post, the Union Minister stated that the joint paper on the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, released at the event, underscores India’s collective commitment to forging stronger economic ties and fostering inclusive growth. He also highlighted the immense potential for collaboration between the two sides.