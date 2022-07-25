India strongly condemns recent killings in Kurdistan region of Iraq

WEB DESK

India has strongly condemned the recent killings in the Zakho district of the Kurdistan region of Iraq. New Delhi said it is a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty and a blatant disregard for international humanitarian law.

In a statement, External Affairs Ministry expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery. India also conveyed its stand and condolences in messages inscribed today in condolence books opened by the Government of Iraq in Baghdad and the Embassy of Iraq in New Delhi.

In the meantime, a diplomatic row has erupted between Iraq and Turkey after nine civilians were killed when artillery shells hit a park in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. Most of the victims were Iraqi tourists and children were among the dead. At least 23 people were also injured.

Local officials blamed Turkish forces and Iraq is recalling its charge d’affaires from Ankara. Turkey is suggesting that forces belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) carried out the strike.