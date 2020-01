India has stepped up vigil in districts bordering Nepal in response to confirmed case of Corona Virus in the Himalayan nation. The Health Ministry said, health teams have been deployed at the border outposts at Jhulaghat, Jauljibi in Pithoragarh of Uttrakhand. It is informed that 4,359 passengers of 22 flights were screened today and no case was found. A total of 29,707 passengers from 137 flights have been screened so far.