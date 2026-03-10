India sends 5,000 tonnes Diesel to Bangladesh after Iran war disrupts fuel shipments

Last Updated on March 10, 2026 11:39 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Government sources in New Delhi said diesel supply from India to Bangladesh is part of regular ongoing energy trade between the two countries. The India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline was operationalised in 2017. Sources said the pipeline has been supplying diesel to Bangladesh on a commercial basis from Assam’s Numaligarh Refinery Limited. Sources added that fuel availability in India is being closely monitored. AMN

Zakir Hossain, Dhaka

The war involving Iran, the United States and Israel is disrupting global energy routes, forcing Bangladesh to secure emergency fuel supplies as shipping through the Gulf region faces uncertainty.



The country of about 175 million people imports nearly 95% of its energy needs. Officials said Bangladesh has begun receiving diesel shipments from international suppliers including India and China, securing roughly one month of fuel demand, while efforts are underway to arrange supplies for another month.



The state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) said around 60,000 metric tonnes of diesel are currently being delivered by three trading companies, while another 90,000 tonnes are expected later this month. A cargo of 27,000 tonnes from PetroChina has arrived at the Port of Chittagong, while 28,000 tonnes from Vitol is waiting at the port’s outer anchorage. Additional diesel is arriving through a pipeline from India’s Numaligarh Refinery, currently supplying about 5,000 tonnes.



“We have an agreement with India, and according to that agreement, India will supply 180,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh via the pipeline each year. The 5,000 tonnes of diesel that is arriving now is a part of that agreement,” said Muhammad Rezanur Rahman, chairman of BPC. He added that at least 90,000 tonnes of diesel will arrive within six months. Bangladesh normally consumes around 380,000 tonnes of diesel per month, though rationing has reduced demand to around 270,000 tonnes.



To manage shortages, authorities introduced fuel rationing, limits on diesel sales and temporary closure of universities to reduce electricity consumption. Under the limits, motorcycles can buy two litres of petrol daily, private cars 10 litres, SUVs and microbuses 20–25 litres, pickups and local buses 70–80 litres, and long-distance buses and trucks 200–220 litres of diesel.

“Nevertheless, it has been observed that at various petrol pumps/filling stations, fuel is being sold in excess of the government-approved limit, additional stock is being hoarded for excessive profit, and there are tendencies of selling fuel on the open market and engaging in smuggling,” the Energy Ministry said.



Bangladesh also imports around 1.4 million tonnes of crude oil annually from suppliers including Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, with shipments passing through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Officials said one cargo of about 100,000 tonnes from Saudi Aramco has already been delayed.



The crisis has been compounded by gas shortages that forced the shutdown of four of Bangladesh’s five state-run fertiliser factories, while LNG suppliers, QatarEnergy, OQ Trading and Excelerate Energy, have invoked force majeure, forcing Bangladesh to buy spot LNG cargoes at $23–$28 per MMBtu.