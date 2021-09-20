India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, Saudi Arabia exchange views on developments in Afghanistan, other issues

Image

Staff Reporter/ New Delhi

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Sunday discussed all issues related to their bilateral relationship and regional and international issues of mutual interest with the visiting Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan al Saud today at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Both Ministers exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan and other regional issues.

This is the first ministerial visit from Saudi Arabia to India since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

The two Ministers reviewed the implementation of the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement signed between the two sides during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in October 2019.

Image

They expressed satisfaction at the meetings held under the Agreement and progress achieved.

Both sides discussed further steps to strengthen their partnership in trade, investment, energy, defence, security, culture, consular issues, health care and human resources.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation in multilateral forums such as UN, G-20 and GCC.

Dr Jaishankar congratulated Saudi Arabia on its successful Presidency of G-20 last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He appreciated Saudi Arabia for the support provided to the Indian community during the COVID pandemic and urged Saudi Arabia to further relax restrictions on travel from India.

