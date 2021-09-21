Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri found dead

Prayagraj / Allahabad

President of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad and Mahant of Bade Hanuman temple Narendra Giri,was found dead in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh today.

Police team have reached at the spot and investigating the reasons behind the death. Chief minister yogi adityanath has condoled the death of the Mahant. In his tweet He said that Death of Mahanth Narendra Giri is a big loss to the spiritual world.

In the suicide note, the seer wrote: “I lived with dignity, will not be able to live with insult, this is why I am taking my own life.”

IG KP Singh also said that Mahant Narendra Giri accused his disciple Anand Giri and a number of others of troubling him in the suicide note he allegedly left behind.

‘Conspiracy by police, land mafia, kin’

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Anand Giri alleged, “This is a massive conspiracy; senior police officials and land mafia, even his family members are involved in this. Those are the people who were roaming around Guru ji [Mahant Narendra Giri], asking him to sell properties owned by the Math.”

Anand Giri went on to claim that the same people created a rift between him and Mahant Narendra Giri. “My name [in the suicide note] is an effort to end me. It is a conspiracy,” he alleged.