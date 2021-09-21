India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Sep 2021 12:29:30      انڈین آواز

Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri found dead

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Prayagraj / Allahabad

President of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad and Mahant of Bade Hanuman temple Narendra Giri,was found dead in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh today.

Police team have reached at the spot and investigating the reasons behind the death. Chief minister yogi adityanath has condoled the death of the Mahant. In his tweet He said that Death of Mahanth Narendra Giri is a big loss to the spiritual world.

In the suicide note, the seer wrote: “I lived with dignity, will not be able to live with insult, this is why I am taking my own life.”

IG KP Singh also said that Mahant Narendra Giri accused his disciple Anand Giri and a number of others of troubling him in the suicide note he allegedly left behind.

‘Conspiracy by police, land mafia, kin’

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Anand Giri alleged, “This is a massive conspiracy; senior police officials and land mafia, even his family members are involved in this. Those are the people who were roaming around Guru ji [Mahant Narendra Giri], asking him to sell properties owned by the Math.”

Anand Giri went on to claim that the same people created a rift between him and Mahant Narendra Giri. “My name [in the suicide note] is an effort to end me. It is a conspiracy,” he alleged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

“Delhi Capitals looking to better their Performance in IPL: Axar Patel

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel says his teammates, are looking to rep ...

Delhi Capitals’ ultimate goal is to win the IPL; Captain Rishabh Pant

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 September: Delhi Capitals' Captain Rishabh Pant, says his team's ultimat ...

​Raninder Singh Reelected President of the National Rifle Association of India

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 September: In a straight contest incumbent Raninder Singh defeated&nbs ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz