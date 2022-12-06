FreeCurrencyRates.com

India remembers Dr B R Ambedkar on his 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

Nation pays homage to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Parliament House Lawns in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar at Parliament House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas and recalled his exemplary service to the nation. In his message, Mr Modi said his struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten.

Lakhs of followers from all over the country gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in Mumbai to pay tribute to the great leader. This year, a large number of people are expected to visit the Chaityabhoomi and other places associated with Dr. Ambedkar as the followers could not visit these places for the past two years due to the global pandemic.

