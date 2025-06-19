India Remains Bright Spot in Developing Asia’s Uneven FDI Landscape: UNCTAD

R. Suryamurthy

India held its ground as the top destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in South Asia in 2024, even as overall FDI inflows into developing Asia declined by 3%, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)’s World Investment Report 2025.

Despite global economic uncertainty, tighter financing conditions, and a retreat from large infrastructure projects, developing Asia retained its status as the world’s leading FDI recipient, attracting $605 billion — or 40% of global FDI and 70% of all flows to developing economies. However, the report noted sharp divergence in investment patterns across countries and sectors.

India Holds Steady Amid Regional Volatility

In South Asia, FDI inflows remained stable overall. India, while recording a marginal decline in total FDI, continued to attract the bulk of investment into the subregion. UNCTAD attributed India’s relative resilience to strong momentum in greenfield investment — where companies build new facilities from scratch — particularly in technology-led sectors.

India topped the region in greenfield capital expenditure announcements, which rose 28% year-on-year to $110 billion in 2024. This performance stood in contrast to the broader developing Asian trend, where greenfield FDI value fell 23%.

The report cited growing foreign interest in India’s semiconductor, electronics, and software industries, driven by policy incentives, global supply chain realignment, and expanding domestic demand. These sectors helped offset declining investments in traditional industries like energy and utilities.

“India’s sustained greenfield growth highlights investor confidence in its long-term potential, especially in high-tech and digital sectors,” the report noted.

India Among Emerging Investment Hotspots

India was named among the top emerging hotspots for greenfield FDI, alongside Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, and Qatar. These countries benefited from policy reforms, economic diversification, and investor-friendly regulatory environments.

UNCTAD called for urgent global reforms to redirect capital to where it is most needed. “Redirecting capital — especially to high-growth, underfunded economies like India — will require a rethinking of global investment rules, blended finance, and support for digital and green transitions,” it said.

As India navigates global headwinds, its steady FDI performance in 2024 offers cautious optimism — but sustaining the momentum will depend on continued institutional reforms, political stability, and accelerated infrastructure and digital capacity-building.

Divergent Trends Across Asia

Southeast Asia was another bright spot, with the 10-member ASEAN bloc seeing FDI inflows jump 10% to $225 billion, the second-highest on record. Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Viet Nam led the surge, fuelled by continued supply chain diversification and digital infrastructure expansion.

Meanwhile, China — long the top developing-world destination for FDI — experienced a sharp 29% drop in inflows, hit by slowing economic growth and regulatory tightening in its tech sector. Cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in China also declined, contributing to a 57% fall in overall M&A activity across developing Asia.

FDI in Central Asia fell significantly, driven by a sharp contraction in Kazakhstan. In West Asia, the United Arab Emirates posted a rebound in investment, but other Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar recorded declines.

Infrastructure, SDG Sectors See Investment Retreat

UNCTAD also flagged a steep decline in international project finance (IPF), a key source of funding for infrastructure in emerging economies. In developing Asia, the number of IPF deals dropped 27%, while total value plummeted 43%.

Sectors aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — such as renewable energy, transport, and water — saw investment fall by more than 30%, raising concerns about long-term development financing gaps.

(R. Suryamurthy is a senior economic journalist based in Delhi)