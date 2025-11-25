India Releases 3rd Advance Estimates of 2024-25 Horticulture Output; Crop Area, Production Seen Rising

R. Suryamurthy

India’s horticulture sector is set to record higher acreage and output in 2024-25, with the government on Tuesday releasing the Third Advance Estimates that point to broad-based growth across fruits, vegetables, spices, aromatic and medicinal plants.

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said horticulture acreage is expected to rise to 29.488 million hectares, up from 29.086 million hectares last year. Output is projected to increase by 14.31 million tonnes, reaching 369.055 million tonnes, compared with 354.744 million tonnes in 2023-24.

Chouhan said the expansion reflects “the hard work of farmers, the efforts of agricultural scientists, and the impact of government schemes” launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Better seeds, modern cultivation practices and improved market access have also supported the gains, he said.

According to the estimates, fruit production is expected to grow 5.12% to 118.76 million tonnes, helped by higher output of banana, mango, watermelon, jackfruit, mandarin, papaya and grapes.

Vegetable production is likely to rise 4.09% to 215.684 million tonnes, driven largely by a sharp jump in onion output. Onion production is estimated at 30.789 million tonnes, up from 24.267 million tonnes last year — a notable 26.88% increase. Potato output is expected to inch up 1.85% to 58.108 million tonnes.

The production of aromatic and medicinal plants is estimated to rise to 0.781 million tonnes, compared with 0.726 million tonnes in 2023-24. Spices output is projected at 12.503 million tonnes, marginally higher than last year’s 12.484 million tonnes, with increases in garlic, ginger and turmeric.

Tomato output is expected at 19.468 million tonnes.

Chouhan added that the government intends to further expand technology adoption in farming — from high-yield varieties and protected cultivation to digital market linkages — to boost productivity and rural incomes. India, he said, is positioning itself for global leadership in horticulture as part of the broader goal of building an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.