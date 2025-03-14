Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

India rejects Pakistan’s allegation of involvement in train hijacking in Baluchistan as ‘baseless’

Mar 14, 2025

Staff Reporter

India has termed the allegations made by Pakistan that India was involved in its train hijacking as baseless. 

In response to media queries on the remarks made by the Pakistan side, External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi strongly rejects the baseless allegations of Pakistan. 

He added that the whole world knows where the epicentre of global terrorism lies. Mr Jaiswal said that Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures onto others.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

‘Dangerous mindset’, FM Sitharaman slams TN Govt over removal of ‘₹’ in ‘T.N. Budget

Mar 13, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

North-South language war intensifies, Tamil Nadu govt replaces symbol ‘₹’ with Tamil letter in logo

Mar 13, 2025
SCIENCE / TECH TOP AWAAZ

ISRO successfully completes SpaDEx undocking marking significant milestone in India’s space exploration

Mar 13, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

UP ordnance factory worker held for sending sensitive info to Pakistan           

15 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Seventeen Naxalites surrender in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh

15 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Kargil

15 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Armed robbers loot Peoples bus service staff in Pakistan

15 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!