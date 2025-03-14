India rejects Pakistan’s allegation of involvement in train hijacking in Baluchistan as ‘baseless’

Staff Reporter

India has termed the allegations made by Pakistan that India was involved in its train hijacking as baseless.

In response to media queries on the remarks made by the Pakistan side, External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi strongly rejects the baseless allegations of Pakistan.

He added that the whole world knows where the epicentre of global terrorism lies. Mr Jaiswal said that Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures onto others.