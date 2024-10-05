India reiterates its commitment for maritime security & upholding maritime law

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has warned against the monopoly and weaponisation of critical resources and said that it is not conducive for the global good. Addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2024 in Delhi Friday, Mr Singh said that critical marine resources such as rare minerals and data storage should be equitably shared, and global conflicts and escalations over them should be prevented.

Discussing upon the theme – ‘Resource Geopolitics and Security in The Indo-Pacific’, the Minister said that there is a need for a partnership that prioritises sustainable development, economic growth and mutual security. He added that climate change and environmental degradation have added to the challenges faced in Maritime security and sustenance. Mr Singh also reiterated India’s commitment for maritime security and upholding international maritime law. He has hoped that the three-day Dialogue can explore innovative solutions and discourse on international issues.