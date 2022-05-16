India registers strong protest against Pakistan over killing of two Sikhs in Peshawar

AMN / WEB DESK

India has registered its strong protest with the Government of Pakistan on continued targeting of members of the minority community in Pakistan. In response to media queries on target killing of two Sikh traders in Peshawar of Pakistan.

External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that we have seen the reports on the brutal killing of two Sikh traders by unidentified armed men in Peshawar and sadly, this is not the first such case or a rare occurrence.

Mr Bagchi said, grave concerns have been expressed by various quarters of the Indian civil society and the Sikh community at this shocking and deplorable incident. He said, India has asked the authorities concerned to sincerely investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for this deplorable incident.

India expects the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of its minority communities.