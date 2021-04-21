India registers over 2 lakh 95,000 new cases of COVID-19

Over 1 lakh 67,000 people recover in last 24 hours

India’s Health Ministry today said that a record number of over two lakh 95 thousand new cases have been reported in the country within 24 hours. This is the highest number of new cases registered in a single day since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. With this, cumulative positive cases crossed one crore fifty six lakh mark.

The Ministry has said, there are over twenty one lakh fifty seven thousand active cases in the country at present which comprises 13.81 per cent of the total positive cases. The country has also registered the highest number of deaths in a single day. A total of two thousand twenty three deaths have been reported in the country within 24 hours, taking the toll to over one lakh eighty two thousand across the country.

Amid the rising new cases, the recovery rate has further declined to 85 per cent. The Ministry informed that more than one lakh sixty seven thousand people have recovered from the corona virus infection in the last 24 hours. So far, more than one crore thirty two lakh patients have already been recovered from this infectious disease in the country.