The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN HEALTH

India Records 21% Decline in Tuberculosis Cases Over Last Decade: WHO

Nov 13, 2025
TB INDIA

Staff Reporter

India’s total tuberculosis cases have reduced by 21 per cent over the last decade, which is almost double the global average of 12 per cent. According to the World Health Organization’s Global TB Report 2025, the number of TB patients in the country has come down from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh in 2024.

The Health Ministry said, India’s improved case-finding approach has increased diagnosis and treatment coverage. It added that there has been no significant rise in multidrug-resistant TB cases.

Mortality due to tuberculosis has also declined from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 21 per lakh last year. The government is implementing several initiatives, including the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, to eliminate TB from the country.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on Nov 17

Nov 13, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Dhaka on high alert ahead of Sheikh Hasina verdict, AL ‘lockdown’

Nov 13, 2025
TOP AWAAZ AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

President Murmu: India Proud Partner in Botswana’s Journey of Modernization, Prosperity

Nov 12, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on Nov 17

13 November 2025 1:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Dhaka on high alert ahead of Sheikh Hasina verdict, AL ‘lockdown’

13 November 2025 12:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN HEALTH

India Records 21% Decline in Tuberculosis Cases Over Last Decade: WHO

13 November 2025 12:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ POLITICS

Opposition Boycotts Joint Panel on Key Constitutional Bills

13 November 2025 11:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments