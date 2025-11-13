India Records 21% Decline in Tuberculosis Cases Over Last Decade: WHO

TB INDIA

Staff Reporter

India’s total tuberculosis cases have reduced by 21 per cent over the last decade, which is almost double the global average of 12 per cent. According to the World Health Organization’s Global TB Report 2025, the number of TB patients in the country has come down from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh in 2024.

The Health Ministry said, India’s improved case-finding approach has increased diagnosis and treatment coverage. It added that there has been no significant rise in multidrug-resistant TB cases.

Mortality due to tuberculosis has also declined from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 21 per lakh last year. The government is implementing several initiatives, including the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, to eliminate TB from the country.