Dhaka on high alert ahead of Sheikh Hasina verdict, AL ‘lockdown’

Nov 13, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka has been placed under tight security ahead of a crucial verdict in the trial of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as the banned Awami League (AL) prepares to enforce its announced “Dhaka Lockdown” on Thursday (November 13).

Security officials confirmed deployment of additional army, police, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) units at key points across the city. Law enforcers have also imposed restrictions on processions and rallies to prevent unrest.

In recent days, Dhaka has witnessed at least 17 crude bomb explosions and nine arson incidents, including attacks on buses and shops linked to ruling party supporters. Authorities fear the AL’s planned “lockdown” could trigger further violence.

The International Crimes Tribunal, which is trying Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity related to last year’s July uprising, is expected to announce the verdict date on Thurssday.

“Security in the capital will be further strengthened to ensure law and order,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali told this correspondent.

Analysts say the outcome of Hasina’s trial could reshape Bangladesh’s political trajectory, with many viewing it as a test for the interim government’s commitment to justice and accountability following the 2024 uprising.

