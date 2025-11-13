Bangladesh Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on Nov 17

AMN / DHAKA

The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh today announced that it will deliver its verdict in the crimes against humanity case against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two of her former top aides on Monday, November 17.

The date was set by a three-member judicial panel of Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Mojumder, with Justice Md. Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Justice Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury served as members.

On October 23, the tribunal had set today for passing an order to fix the verdict in the case against Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. The tribunal passed the order after Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam submitted his rebuttal in the case on that day.

The tribunal said the verdict pertains to alleged crimes committed during the July mass uprising last year, which led to widespread violence and political unrest prior to the fall of the Awami League government in August.

Alongside Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were also charged. Al-Mamun later became an approver in the case. The tribunal had concluded trial proceedings on October 23.

Security has been significantly tightened in Dhaka and surrounding areas ahead of the verdict. Law enforcement agencies, including the police, army, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), have set up additional checkpoints across the capital, particularly around government buildings, the Secretariat, and the tribunal complex.

Authorities have reported a rise in arson and crude bomb attacks in recent days, adding to public anxiety as political tensions escalate. The government has urged calm, while political parties other than Awami League and student groups have vowed to prevent any attempts to destabilize the situation.

The Awami League, which remains banned from political activity, had earlier announced a “Dhaka Lockdown” for November 13 to protest the ongoing trials and arrests of its leaders. The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all forces to remain on maximum alert to maintain order in the run-up to the verdict.

The upcoming ruling is being closely watched both within Bangladesh and internationally, marking a critical moment in the country’s post-transition political landscape.