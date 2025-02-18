India-Qatar Joint Statement

AMN

At the invitation of Prime Minister of India His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani paid a State Visit to India on 17-18 February 2025. HH the Amir was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Ministers, officials and business leaders. This was the second State Visit of HH the Amir to India.



HH the Amir was received by Hon’ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on 18 February and was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Hon’ble President also hosted a banquet reception in honour of HH the Amir and accompanying delegation.



Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with HH the Amir at Hyderabad House on 18 February. Both leaders recalled the historic trade linkages, deep-rooted people-to-people ties and robust bilateral relations between both countries. They expressed the desire for further expanding and deepening of the multifaceted relationship between both countries. In this context, they expressed happiness on the signing of the ‘Agreement on the Establishment of Bilateral Strategic Partnership’ between the two sides.



In light of the newly established Strategic Partnership, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral relations through regular and structured cooperation in all areas, including political, trade, investment, security, energy, culture, education, technology, innovation, sustainability and people-to-people ties. In this regard, the two sides expressed happiness at the signing of the revised Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement and also agreed to expedite negotiations on the India-Qatar Bilateral Investment Treaty.



The two sides noted with satisfaction that regular interactions at various levels have helped provide momentum to the multifaceted bilateral cooperation. They recalled the successful visit of HH the Amir to India in March 2015 and the visits of Prime Minister to Qatar in June 2016 and February 2024. The two sides agreed to continue the high-level exchanges through regular bilateral mechanisms at Ministerial and senior-official levels.



The two sides noted that trade and commerce has been a strong pillar of bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries and emphasized on the potential for further growth and diversification in bilateral trade. The two sides welcomed the elevation of the existing Joint Working Group on Trade and Commerce into a Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce. The Joint Commission will be an institutional mechanism to review and monitor the entire spectrum of economic ties between the two countries and will be headed by the Ministers of Commerce and Industry on both sides.



The two sides laid emphasis on strengthening collaborations between their business and industry bodies. In this context, they welcomed the holding of the first meeting of the Joint Business Council on 13 February 2025.



The two sides agreed on the need to explore strategies for enhanced and diversified trade between the two countries and address on priority market access issues related to trade in goods and services. In this regard, the two sides agreed to explore the possibility of entering into a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Both sides set the target to double bilateral trade by 2030.



Qatar and India have a strong strategic relationship and given that the Indian economy is one of the fastest growing economies, the Indian side welcomed the decision of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to open an office in India. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the Joint Task Force on Investments during its first meeting in June 2024, where various avenues for investments in India were discussed.



The Qatar side commended the steps taken by India in making a conducive environment for Foreign Direct Investment and Foreign Institutional Investment and expressed interest to explore investment opportunities in different sectors, including infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, food security, logistics, hospitality, and other areas of mutual interest. In this regard, the Qatar side announced a commitment to invest USD 10 billion in India. The Indian side also appreciated Qatar’s efforts in enhancing its investment environment and its initiatives to attract Foreign Direct Investment. India also recognized Qatar’s growing role as a regional hub for goods and services, leveraging its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly policies. Both sides emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation between investment authorities, financial institutions, and businesses to explore new opportunities for investment and trade expansion.



The parties shall expand and deepen mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the two countries in accordance with their respective legislations and the provisions of international conventions to which they are parties. They shall cooperate in order to achieve stable growth and diversification of trade, increase the volume of exchanged products, and provide mutual services on a systematic and long-term basis. Additionally, they shall implement measures to attract and encourage the establishment of joint projects between the private sectors of both countries. In this regard, both sides welcomed convening of the Joint Business Forum inaugurated by the Ministers of Commerce and Industry of both countries on 18 February 2025.



Recognizing the pivotal role of businesses in driving economic growth, both sides emphasized the importance of trade exhibitions as a strategic platform for promoting commercial partnerships, increasing and diversifying bilateral trade, and facilitating investments. In pursuit of these objectives, both sides will strengthen collaboration between their export promotion agencies to support enterprises in identifying opportunities, addressing market challenges, and increasing participation in international trade exhibitions. This initiative will enable businesses from both nations to showcase their products, explore joint ventures, and establish sustainable commercial ties.



The two sides welcomed the operationalization of India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in QNB’s Points of Sales in Qatar and looked forward to implement nation-wide roll-out of UPI acceptance in Qatar. They agreed to explore settlement of bilateral trade in respective currencies. QNB’s expansion is also welcomed in India through setting up of an office in GIFT City.



The two sides shall work to further enhance bilateral energy cooperation, including through promotion of trade and mutual investments in energy infrastructure and regular meetings of the relevant stakeholders from both sides, including the Joint Task Force on Energy.



The two leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism and agreed to cooperate in combating this menace through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms. They agreed to enhance cooperation in information and intelligence sharing, developing and exchanging experiences, best practices and technologies, capacity building and to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, anti-money laundering, drug-trafficking, Cybercrime and other transnational crimes. The two leaders also discussed ways and means to promote cooperation in cybersecurity, including prevention of use of cyberspace for terrorism, radicalisation and for disturbing social harmony. They emphasized the importance of holding regular meetings of the Joint Committee on Security and Law Enforcement.



The two sides acknowledged health cooperation as one of the important pillars of bilateral ties and expressed their commitment to further strengthen collaboration in this important sector. The two sides appreciated the bilateral cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic including through the Joint Working Group on Health. The Indian side expressed interest in enhancing exports of Indian pharmaceutical products and medical devices to Qatar. Both sides also expressed their desire to facilitate the registration of national companies and pharmaceutical products.



The two sides expressed interest in pursuing deeper collaboration in technology and innovation, including emerging technologies, startups, and Artificial Intelligence. They discussed avenues for furthering e-Governance and sharing best practices in the digital sector. Both sides welcomed the participation of Indian startups in Web Summits in Doha, Qatar in 2024-25.



The importance of food security and protection of supply chains was emphasized by the two sides and they agreed to further strengthen cooperation in this field.



The two sides stressed the importance of enhancing cultural cooperation through exchanging participation in cultural events and supporting effective partnerships between cultural institutions in both countries. They also decided to further strengthen cooperation in the area of sports including mutual exchange and visits of sportsmen, organising workshops, seminars and conferences, exchange of sports publications between both nations. In this regard, the two sides welcomed the decision to celebrate India-Qatar Year of Culture, Friendship and Sports in the near future.



The two sides highlighted that education is an important area of cooperation including strengthening institutional linkages and exchanges between higher educational institutions of both countries. They also emphasized on enhanced interactions among educational institutions, including through academic exchanges, joint research, students and scholar exchanges, and University-to-University cooperation of both countries.



The two sides acknowledged that the centuries old people-to-people ties represent a fundamental pillar of the historic India-Qatar relationship. The Qatari leadership expressed deep appreciation for the role and contribution made by the Indian community in Qatar for the progress and development of their host country, noting that Indian citizens in Qatar are highly respected for their peaceful and hard-working nature. The Indian side conveyed deep appreciation to the leadership of Qatar for ensuring the welfare and well-being of this large and vibrant Indian community in Qatar. The Qatar side welcomed extension of e-visa facility by India to Qatari nationals.



The two sides stressed upon the depth and importance of long standing and historical cooperation in the field of manpower mobility and human resources. The two sides agreed to hold regular meetings of the Joint Working Group on Labour and Employment to address issues related to expatriates, manpower mobility, dignity, safety and welfare of workers and matters of mutual interest.



The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the security situation in the Middle East. They emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for peaceful resolution of international disputes. The two sides also appreciated the excellent coordination between the two sides in the UN and other multilateral fora.



The Indian side thanked the Qatari side for its support to the growing India-GCC cooperation and for facilitating the inaugural India-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue at the level of Foreign Ministers held in Riyadh on 9 September 2024 under Qatar’s Chairmanship. The two sides welcomed the outcomes of the inaugural India-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue. Qatar side assured full support for deepening of the India-GCC cooperation under the recently adopted Joint Action Plan.



In the context of UN reforms, both leaders emphasized the importance of a reformed and effective multilateral system, centered on a UN reflective of contemporary realities, as a key factor in tackling global challenges. The two sides stressed the need for UN reforms, including of the Security Council. Both sides stressed the importance of addressing shared global challenges through coordinated efforts within the framework of the United Nations, its specialized agencies, and programs, as well as through technical cooperation to advance the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Both sides agreed to engage in close cooperation and support each other at the United Nations including supporting each other’s candidatures to multilateral forums.



The following documents were signed/exchanged during the visit, which will further deepen the multifaceted bilateral relationship as well as open avenues for newer areas of cooperation:



· Agreement on the Establishment of Bilateral Strategic Partnership



· Revised Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income and its Protocol



· MoU between Ministry of Finance, India and Ministry of Finance, Qatar on Financial and Economic Collaboration



· MoU on Cooperation in Field of Youth and Sports



· MOU for Cooperation in the field of Documents and Archives



· MoU between Invest India and Invest Qatar



· MoU between Confederation of Indian Industry and Qatari Businessmen Association



HH the Amir thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the warm hospitality accorded to him and his delegation. The visit reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Qatar. The leaders expressed optimism that this renewed partnership would continue to grow, benefiting the people of both countries and contributing to regional and global stability