India, Qatar ink MoUs on Strategic Partnership and Tax Cooperation

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

India and Qatar decided to elevate relations to a Strategic Partnership with a focus on trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, culture, and people-to-people ties. During a delegation-level talk between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, in New Delhi, both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two countries have signed and exchanged two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in New Delhi today. These MoUs are related to fostering a strategic partnership between the two nations the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion of taxes on income. The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, after delegation-level talks.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other senior officials were present from the Indian side. A high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials of Qatar, was also present in the meeting. Earlier, in the morning, the Amir was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, and several Union Ministers were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to India, the two nations also signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance business and investment collaboration. The MoUs were signed in the presence of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, in New Delhi today. The agreements were exchanged between the Qatari Businessmen Association and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), as well as between Invest Qatar and Invest India.

Addressing the India-Qatar Business Forum, Mr Goyal highlighted that the India-Qatar future partnership will rest on the pillars of sustainability, technology, entrepreneurship, and energy. The Minister added that the nature of trade and business is witnessing transformative changes, evolving from energy trade to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), quantum computing, and semiconductors.

Highlighting the investment opportunities in the country, Mr Goyal said reforms in every sphere of business have facilitated ease of doing business. He said India today provides an oasis of stability, predictability, and continuity. He added that business collaboration between the two nations can help create synergy between the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Qatar National Vision 2030 to bring greater prosperity to people. Speaking at the event, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani invited Indian investors and entrepreneurs to explore the full potential of Qatar’s economy.