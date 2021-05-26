India now better prepared to fight COVID pandemic: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that the Country is now better prepared to fight the COVID pandemic as over the time a better understanding to strengthen the strategies against it has evolved.

Delivering his keynote address on the occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations through video conference on Buddha Purnima today, Mr. Modi said the country now has vaccines which are important to save lives and defeat the pandemic.

Lauding the efforts of scientists who worked on the COVID19 vaccines, he extended his gratitude towards all frontline & healthcare workers, doctors & nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need.

The Prime Minister also expressed condolences to all those who have lost their dear ones during the pandemic.

He remarked that this once in a life-time pandemic has brought tragedy and suffering at the door-step of many and has impacted every nation.

He added the economic impact left by the pandemic is huge and our planet will not be the same after COVID-19.

The Prime Minister said that while fighting COVID-19, one must not lose sight of the other challenges faced by humanity like climate change, terror and radicalisation.

He announced that India is among the few large economies to be on track to achieve their Paris targets.

He said for India, sustainable living is not only about the right words but also about the right actions.

The Prime Minister remarked that the life of Gautama Buddha was about peace, harmony and co-existence.

But today, there are still forces whose existence depends on spreading hate, terror and mindless violence.

He said such forces do not believe in liberal democratic principles and thus gave a call for all those who believe in humanity to come together and defeat terror and radicalisation.

The Prime Minister said Lord Buddha was the reservoir of brilliance for the entire universe.

From him we all could draw light from time to time and take the path of compassion, universal responsibility and welfare.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi “Buddha taught us to defy appearances and trust in the final triumph of Truth and Love” the Prime Minister urged everyone to renew their commitment to the ideals of Lord Buddha.

The event was organised by the Culture Ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and witnessed participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world.

Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world addressed the congregation.

Members of Venerated Mahasangha, Prime Ministers of Nepal and Sri Lanka, Union Ministers Prahlad Singh and Kiren Rijiju, Secretary General of International Buddhist Confederation, Doctor Dhammapiya were also at the event.