Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens
India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.30%;
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
Transgender persons to get Rs 1500 each to meet basic needs in view of COVID pandemic
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 May 2021 09:30:57      انڈین آواز

India now better prepared to fight COVID pandemic: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that the Country is now better prepared to fight the COVID pandemic as over the time a better understanding to strengthen the strategies against it has evolved.

Delivering his keynote address on the occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations through video conference on Buddha Purnima today, Mr. Modi said the country now has vaccines which are important to save lives and defeat the pandemic.

Lauding the efforts of scientists who worked on the COVID19 vaccines, he extended his gratitude towards all frontline & healthcare workers, doctors & nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need.

The Prime Minister also expressed condolences to all those who have lost their dear ones during the pandemic.

He remarked that this once in a life-time pandemic has brought tragedy and suffering at the door-step of many and has impacted every nation.

He added the economic impact left by the pandemic is huge and our planet will not be the same after COVID-19.

The Prime Minister said that while fighting COVID-19, one must not lose sight of the other challenges faced by humanity like climate change, terror and radicalisation.

He announced that India is among the few large economies to be on track to achieve their Paris targets.

He said for India, sustainable living is not only about the right words but also about the right actions.

The Prime Minister remarked that the life of Gautama Buddha was about peace, harmony and co-existence.

But today, there are still forces whose existence depends on spreading hate, terror and mindless violence.

He said such forces do not believe in liberal democratic principles and thus gave a call for all those who believe in humanity to come together and defeat terror and radicalisation.

The Prime Minister said Lord Buddha was the reservoir of brilliance for the entire universe.

From him we all could draw light from time to time and take the path of compassion, universal responsibility and welfare.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi “Buddha taught us to defy appearances and trust in the final triumph of Truth and Love” the Prime Minister urged everyone to renew their commitment to the ideals of Lord Buddha.

The event was organised by the Culture Ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and witnessed participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world.

Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world addressed the congregation.

Members of Venerated Mahasangha, Prime Ministers of Nepal and Sri Lanka, Union Ministers Prahlad Singh and Kiren Rijiju, Secretary General of International Buddhist Confederation, Doctor Dhammapiya were also at the event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing: India assured 12 medals as Shiv Thapa, Simranjit, Sakshi move into semis at Asian Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Shiv Thapa, Sanjeet and Tokyo-bound Simranjit Kaur alongside two others booke ...

Boxing; Hussmuddin loses in quarter-finals, Sumit Sangwan in first round

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin crashed out as he lost to the world champion a ...

Indian pugilists start favourite in opening rounds in Asian Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur ,Sakshi (54kg), Jasm ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz