India, Norway Maritime Partnership to Focus on Green Technologies and Blue Economy

AMN / Oslo, June 4, 2025:

In a significant boost to maritime diplomacy, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, held high-level bilateral meetings in Oslo with senior Norwegian ministers to explore wide-ranging cooperation in sustainable shipping, maritime technology, and ocean economy. The meetings were held on the sidelines of the Nor-Shipping 2025 event — one of the world’s premier maritime industry exhibitions.

During the visit, Shri Sonowal met with Jon-Ivar Nygård, Norway’s Transport Minister, and Marianne Sivertsen Næss, Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy. These discussions underscored a shared commitment to green technologies, sustainable development, and innovation in the maritime sector.

Strengthening Green Maritime Technologies

A major highlight of the talks was the emphasis on accelerating the Green Maritime Technologies agenda. Sonowal stressed India’s ambitious maritime transformation journey under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which prioritize sustainability, digitalization, and clean energy.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is transforming its ports into global investment hubs and clean energy champions,” said Sonowal. “Our focus on green shipping, offshore wind, hydrogen fuels, and low-carbon logistics is redefining maritime infrastructure.”

Norway’s global leadership in ferry electrification and smart maritime systems was acknowledged as a model. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in areas such as electric ferries, e-methanol bunkering, green tug transition, and digital port ecosystems.

Sonowal highlighted India’s MAITRI initiative (Maritime Advancement through Technological Research and Innovation) and called for collaboration with Norway on AI-driven port management, digital twins, and the use of alternative marine fuels like hydrogen and LNG.

Exploring Inland Waterways and Electric Vessels

India expressed keen interest in replicating Norway’s ferry electrification success by developing similar systems for its vast inland waterway network. “We see great potential in manufacturing electric ferries and vessels for global demand. Norway can be a strategic partner in this green transformation,” Sonowal said.

Both nations pledged to explore joint production of eco-friendly vessels, combining Norway’s cutting-edge ship design and India’s cost-effective shipbuilding capabilities. The goal is to reshape maritime transport into a sustainable, future-ready sector.

Collaborating on Blue Economy and Ship Recycling

During talks with Minister Marianne Sivertsen Næss, discussions centered around Blue Economy cooperation, ship recycling, seafarer training, ocean renewable energy, and sustainable fisheries.

Norway’s advanced maritime technologies and India’s industrial base can jointly deliver progress in sustainable aquaculture, offshore hydrocarbons, and deep-sea exploration.

Special attention was given to ship recycling—a sector where India leads globally. The Alang Ship Recycling Yard in Gujarat was highlighted as a site ripe for collaboration, especially in adopting green technologies and safety standards.

The ministers also acknowledged the recent signing of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, terming it a “milestone in bilateral economic engagement.”

Women Empowerment and Human Capital in Maritime

Sonowal reiterated India’s strong focus on gender diversity in shipping, highlighting the government’s ‘Saagar Mein Samman’ initiative to empower women seafarers. He invited Norway’s support in building maritime human capital, especially through training in polar navigation, cybersecurity, and advanced maritime operations.

“Our women are ready to lead in maritime sectors,” said Sonowal. “India’s vision includes not just economic growth but inclusive, equitable development across the oceans.”

India Proposes Feasibility Study on Northern Sea Route (NSR)

In a forward-looking initiative, the Indian delegation proposed a joint feasibility study on operationalizing the Northern Sea Route (NSR), a key Arctic trade corridor. India expressed interest in working with Norway on Arctic navigation, including ice-class vessel design, extreme-weather R&D, and sustainable shipping technologies.

“Climate change is opening new opportunities in the Arctic,” said Sonowal. “We must ensure these are tapped responsibly and sustainably.”

A Shared Maritime Future

The bilateral meetings showcased the deepening trust and shared vision between India and Norway in promoting a rules-based, sustainable, and innovative maritime order.

“India and Norway are natural maritime partners,” said Sonowal. “Our values are aligned — sustainability, innovation, inclusiveness. Today’s dialogue is a stepping stone to greater cooperation, and we are committed to turning these conversations into actionable outcomes.”

As the Nor-Shipping event continues, the India-Norway partnership stands as a beacon for green maritime collaboration, unlocking new frontiers in ocean governance, shipping technology, and blue economy growth.