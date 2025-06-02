Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India, Norway agree to deepen maritime cooperation & collaboration for beneficial future

Jun 3, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal held a bilateral meeting with Japan’s Vice Minister for International Affairs, Terada Yoshimichi, in Oslo, Norway today. The meeting entailed discussions on multiple areas including investment by Japanese Shipyards, collaboration on port digitisation and green port initiatives, increase in Research and Development cooperation, upskilling human resources, employment of Indian seafarers in Japan among others. Both leaders agreed to deepen the maritime cooperation and collaboration in the maritime sector between India and Norway for a sustainable and mutually beneficial future.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in a statement said that both the ministers also discussed about using sustainable technologies, disaster-resilient infrastructure, and enhanced connectivity to enable Andaman Nicobar islands and Lakswadeep islands to be converted into Smart Islands.
Acknowledging the rich expertise of Japan in developing island territories, Mr. Sonowal said that Japan’s expertise in the maritime sector is highly valued. He added that they see scope for joint work in the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands, particularly in deploying renewable energy, smart mobility systems, and digital infrastructure. These initiatives will further both nation’s shared commitment to ecological conservation and regional maritime security.


Mr. Yoshimichi expressed that India and Japan have a very intimate relationship. He added that Japan has been engaged in railway infrastructure development with India but now is very interested in the maritime sector.

