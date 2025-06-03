Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

FM Sitharaman inaugurates New DRI Headquarters

Jun 3, 2025
AMN

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today inaugurated the new building of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Headquarters in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence is the key guardian of the national economic frontier. Highlighting DRI’s role in protecting the nation from threats like smuggling, drug trafficking, or illicit trade, Ms. Sitharaman said DRI constitutes a bulwark in India’s national security apparatus.

