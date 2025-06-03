Final Trade June 3: Domestic market ends in loss for straight third session

The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 2,266 companies declined, shares of 1,731 companies advanced, while shares of 147 companies remained unchanged.

The benchmark domestic equity indices ended with losses of around 0.7 per cent on Tuesday June 3, extending their losing streak for the third straight session weighed down by sell-off across most sectors. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, shed 636 points, almost 0.8 percent to close at 80,738. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 slipped 174 points, or 0.7 percent to settle at 24,543.



The broader market indices at the BSE also ended in negative territory. The Mid-Cap index slid over half per cent, and the Small-Cap index closed nearly flat.



In the Sensex index, except Mahindra and Mahindra, which added almost 0.7 percent, all other companies ended down. In the top laggards, Adani Ports dropped over 2.4 per cent, Bajaj Financial Services lost over 1.7 per cent, and Bajaj Finance slipped almost 1.7 per cent.



In sectoral indices at the BSE, 19 out of 21 edged down. In the top laggards, Power shed 1.5 percent, Utilities dipped more than 1.4 percent, and Oil and Gas declined over 0.9 percent. Among the top gainers, Realty outperformed with over 1.2 per cent rise, and Commodities added 0.17 per cent.



The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 2,266 companies declined, shares of 1,731 companies advanced, while shares of 147 companies remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 60 companies hit their 52-week high, while 25 companies hit their 52-week low.