India, New Zealand Conclude Fourth Round of Free Trade Agreement Talks

AMN / WEB DESK

India and New Zealand have completed the fourth round of negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA), after five days of productive discussions. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the talks focused on key areas such as trade in goods and services, economic cooperation, and rules of origin. Both sides said the discussions were positive and showed their shared goal of building a strong, modern, and balanced trade partnership.

In a statement, the Ministry said that Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and New Zealand’s Trade Minister Todd McClay welcomed the progress made so far. They said the agreement would help boost trade, attract investments, strengthen supply chains, and provide better market access for businesses in both countries.

It stated that the proposed FTA is expected to open new opportunities in sectors like agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, education, and services.

Both the nations have agreed to keep up the momentum through more meetings and technical work between sessions. They also expressed their commitment to finalizing the FTA as soon as possible in a way that benefits both sides.